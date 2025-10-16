Hawks investigator tells inquiry how he was thwarted by apartheid-era officials
A senior Hawks investigator recounted on Wednesday how he was shunned by apartheid officials while reconstructing the murder docket for the Cradock Four.
Colonel Mthetheleli Dweba testified at the Cradock Four Inquiry in the Gqeberha high court that he hit a brick wall when he approached some of the implicated officials...
