Heated exchanges as council committee meeting postponed
Infrastructure political head and DA councillor clash over reasons for failure to sit
“I’m not your maid” — that was the heated outburst from infrastructure and engineering political head Buyelwa Mafaya when she lashed out at a DA councillor during a committee meeting on Thursday, which erupted into a blame game as they clashed over who was responsible for its postponement.
The meeting was ultimately postponed because no secretary was available to record the proceedings and compile the minutes...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.