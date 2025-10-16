Mom of girl set to testify in couple’s murder trial

The trial of a couple accused of murdering a 19-month-old girl was postponed to Thursday when the girl’s mother is expected to take the stand.
Kristen Clarke is accused alongside her husband — little Krisley Dirker’s stepfather — of murder, child abuse and neglect, and failing to provide a child with medical care.
While Clarke was meant to testify for the first time on Wednesday, the case was postponed as the presiding judge was unavailable.
Her co-accused husband, Robin, has already testified in the case, where he denied any wrongdoing.
Krisley died due to severe blunt-force trauma to the head in October 2013.
It is the state’s case that the toddler suffered extensive abuse between September and October that year when she was left in the care of Robin during the day while her mother was at work.
Several witnesses told the Gqeberha high court how they had overheard the verbal and physical abuse the child was allegedly subjected to at the family’s Morningside flat before her death.
Medical staff also testified about Robin’s apparent dismissive attitude of Krisley’s injuries when he brought her to the Westering Medicross before her admission to Dora Nginza Hospital, where she died a week later.
The defence claims the child’s injuries were the result of a bad fall.
The Clarkes, who both pleaded not guilty to the charges, are out on bail.
They have since gone on to have more children.
