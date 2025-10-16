Nkuhlu urges South Africans to embrace qualities of ethical leadership
Integrity and ubuntu must be at the core of governance, says professor
Prof Wiseman Nkuhlu urged SA’s leaders to embrace science, technology and ethical governance during the annual Raymond Mhlaba Institutional Public Lecture at Nelson Mandela University on Tuesday evening.
Held at the south campus auditorium, the lecture honoured Raymond Mhlaba, the anti-apartheid stalwart and former commander-in-chief of uMkhonto we Sizwe, under the theme “Embracing the Purposeful Leadership of Comrade Raymond Mhlaba’s Generation: A Call for Today’s Leaders”. ..
