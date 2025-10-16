Police open inquiry after medicine found at Limpopo fatal bus crash site

Limpopo police have opened an inquiry following the discovery of medication at the scene of the fatal crash involving a bus that was en route to Zimbabwe. Forty-three people died in the crash.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said according to Section 22A of the Medicine and Related Substances Act, it is a crime in SA to possess certain scheduled medicines without authorisation.

“Legally, someone is only permitted to possess and carry the quantity of medicine you have been prescribed by an authorised prescriber. Carrying a large quantity of medicine without exception is illegal,” he said.

The bus, which was coming from the Eastern Cape, was carrying citizens of Zimbabwe and Malawi. According to one of the survivors, a Malawi national, the bus was going to end its trip in Harare. He and others were to take another one to Blantyre, Malawi.

However, it crashed in Makhado, and 43 people died while 40 others were injured.

Malesela said bottles of medication were later found at the crash site.

“Although for now the lawful owner of the bottles of medication is not yet identified to get the explanation regarding its origin, the police has in the meantime opened an inquiry for further investigation.

“Anyone or the lawful owner of the medication is requested to contact the nearest police, call police toll-free number 08600-10111 or my SAPS app,” he said.

Sowetan