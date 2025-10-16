Pupils from across SA take part in Nelson Mandela Bay eco youth summit

The Spark Change Eco Youth Summit 2025, hosted by Masifunde in Walmer with the TUI Care Foundation and the department of education, united more than 100 high school pupils and 40 NGOs from across SA for three days of learning and collaboration.
Part of Masifunde’s national Changemaker Network, the summit serves as a platform for young environmental leaders to share their ideas, showcase their work and strengthen their capacity to drive sustainable change in their communities.
During the summit, pupils from all nine provinces participated in expert-led workshops on climate science, sustainable living and community resilience.
They also took part in an eco-excursion to Sanccob (the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds), where they explored the effects of climate change on the African penguin and joined a coastal cleanup to take practical environmental action.
On day two, the eco-champions presented the results of their community-based environmental projects to one another, celebrating their achievements and sharing lessons learnt from schools across the country.
Building on these insights, and inspired by what they learnt in the expert sessions, pupils collaborated in provincial groups to develop their collective Vision 2030 — a blueprint outlining how each province can contribute to a greener, more resilient SA.
The summit culminated on day three with pupils presenting their Vision 2030 outcomes to school principals, representatives from the department of education and officials from the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.
The closing session ended on an inspiring note as participants joined to make their 2030 pledge: “We pledge to protect our planet, lead by example and take action — big or small — for a greener, brighter future together.”
Basic education department deputy director of education for sustainable development climate education, Thoko Kosa, commended the pupils’ passion and commitment.
“I listened to the pledges ... I note the commitment and promise full support from the department.”
Nelson Mandela Bay public health MMC Thsonono Buyeye said: “It’s good to witness young people wanting to be part of the solution. It’s very encouraging.”
Climate change expert Dr Gary Koekemoer, who opened the summit with a practical introduction to climate change, said: “At this summit we focus on the simple things — recycling, food gardens and community projects.
“It’s inspiring, and I’m honoured to be part of it.”
The Herald
Pupils from across SA take part in Nelson Mandela Bay eco youth summit
Image: 123RF
The Herald
