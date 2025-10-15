Senzo Mchunu to give his side of the story in parliament on Thursday

Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu is set to appear before parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system on Thursday.

Committee chairperson Soviet Lekganyane confirmed Mchunu will give evidence for two days to present his side of the story regarding the allegations levelled against him, and will answer to MPs.

So far, the committee has heard testimony from KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola and deputy national police commissioner for crime detection Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya.

Mchunu was implicated in the allegations made by Mkhwanazi during a July 6 press conference.

He is alleged to have interfered in police investigations and issued a directive to disband the political killings task team (PKTT), a decision that fell outside his mandate. He is also alleged to have ties with corrupt businessmen and to be protecting individuals linked to organised crime.

After the allegations by Mkhwanazi, he was suspended by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Mchunu has denied the allegations, labelling them as “baseless”.

His spokesperson Kamogelo Mogotsi said: “The minister of police will never allow his integrity, that of the ministry or the SAPS to be undermined by insinuations made without evidence or due process from anyone, including Lt-Gen Mkhwanazi.”

TimesLIVE previously reported Mchunu said he was ready to testify. “I am glad I will get an opportunity to present my side of the story in the commission,” he said, adding he was not shaken by the evidence implicating him.

The proceedings will start at 11am on Thursday.

