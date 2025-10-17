Gqeberha businessman arrested for attempted murder and kidnapping

Gqeberha businessman, Theo Gora, was arrested on charges of attempted murder and kidnapping on Friday.
The 22-year-old is at the centre of allegations of vigilantism after he allegedly struck Misomihle Nkwalase,18, with his car in Veeplaas, claiming Nkwalase was part of a group of armed men who robbed him on Saturday night.
Police spokesperson Sandra Janse van Rensburg confirmed the arrest on Friday afternoon.
"Kwazakele detectives confirmed that a 22-year-old male suspect was arrested on charges of attempted murder and kidnapping.
"He will appear in the New Brighton magistrate court on Monday."
Gora's former employer Kasi Delivery Service, where he was released from his position as head of operations after the allegations emerged, has also since confirmed they will resume business on Monday.
"As per our previous agreement with the affected family, Mr. Gora was required to surrender himself to the authorities," it said in a statement.
"We wish to confirm that Mr. Gora has been arrested today [Friday], and the matter is now in the hands of law enforcement.
"Following this development, Kasi Delivery Service met with the affected family once again to discuss the way forward. By mutual agreement, we have resolved that our operations will resume on Monday."
"We remain committed to supporting the family during this difficult period and reiterate our stance that this is a personal matter that does not reflect the values or conduct of Kasi Delivery Service."
