Hundreds of metro technical officials in acting positions
Nearly 900 officials in Nelson Mandela Bay’s infrastructure and engineering department have held acting positions over the past three years.
This comes as the department, one of the core service delivery departments, is grappling with a staff shortage caused by natural attrition and unfilled vacancies due to a previous budget reduction...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.