I still have no answers for what happened, says mom of dead toddler
Kristen Clarke tells court of events leading up to little Krisley’s death
Gqeberha woman Kristen Clarke, accused of being complicit in the murder of her 19-month-old daughter, Krisley Dirker, told the city’s high court on Thursday that years later, she still did not know what had happened to the little girl.
Clarke, 31, said she had checked on Krisley more than usual on October 10 2013 — the day the toddler was rushed to hospital, because she seemed tired and fluish...
