Metro pledges R7m for Grogro electricity amid standoff with residents

Nelson Mandela Bay politicians and officials have pledged R7m to install temporary electricity connections in Grogro, following tense discussions sparked by a protest on Wednesday.
On Friday, the municipality visited the community to provide feedback on residents’ demands for electricity, water, and toilet facilities.
The meeting was attended by deputy mayor Gary van Niekerk, electricity and energy political head Ziyanda Mnqokoyi, and officials from the human settlements department.
The metro faces a challenging situation, as residents are demanding that power installations begin next week, while the municipality still requires approval from the landowner.
Residents shut down Kragga Kamma Road early on Wednesday, accusing the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality of failing to deliver electricity despite approval for municipal services on their land in a Theescombe informal settlement.
Police used stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse protesters who blocked the road with burning tyres and other debris.
Since then, the city has been negotiating with Albert van Rooyen, the representative of the WJ van Rooyen Trust, over the purchase of the property occupied by Grogro residents.
Mayor Babalwa Lobishe’s chief of staff, Mlungisi Lumko, said that while the R7m can be allocated for the work, the city cannot guarantee that installations will begin next week.
"We still need to get the go-ahead from the land owner.
"Also, certain assessments need to be conducted so that we know where to dig holes for the electricity poles."
Lumka said they would need seven working days for this.
"We are trying to purchase the land, but the price has tripled since the last negotiations.
"It would be better for us if you all remain here, but there's vacant land on the N2 North that was identified for your relocation.
"But I understand the graves of your forefathers are here, so many may not want to leave hence.
"We have reopened negotiations to buy the land."
Residents disagreed, arguing that such promises had often fallen flat over the years, with politicians and officials making commitments only to disappear for long periods afterwards.
Community leader Henry Mnyanda said negotiations between the city and the land owner of the purchase of the land were none of your business.
"All we want is for the municipality to come and put the first pole for the electricity installations by next week, so that our children can study as they will start exams soon.
"The negotiation must happen while we have the lights on, and we won't take anything beyond this because we've been lied to for far too long."
It was agreed that the municipality would return to the community on Monday to provide updates on the start date for the installations and the progress of negotiations with the landowner.
The Herald
Metro pledges R7m for Grogro electricity amid standoff with residents
Image: Eugene Coetzee
The Herald
