Eastern Cape health department under pressure to improve conditions at Bay facilities

Time is running out for the Eastern Cape health department to implement the remedial actions proposed by public protector Kholeka Gcaleka in May to improve conditions at Nelson Mandela Bay’s health facilities.
The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) has warned that failure to act on Gcaleka’s recommendations will leave its members no choice but to withdraw their services and take legal action to compel the department to enforce the proposed solutions.
Scores of Nehawu members marched to the regional health department offices in Gqeberha on Friday to submit a memorandum of demands as they launched the service delivery campaign on health.
The union has given the department seven days to outline what steps it has taken since the report’s release.
Deputy director-general for clinical services Mthandeni Xamlashe received the memorandum.
The campaign comes five months after Gcaleka released a report that exposed administrative failures at Dora Nginza Hospital, which has resulted in heavily pregnant women sleeping on floors and an extensive shortage of staff that affects service delivery, among other issues.
Nehawu contends that since the report's release, the department has not taken steps to implement the remedial action as advised by Gcaleka.
Some of the recommendations by Gcaleka include:
- An implementation plan of the conversion of Empilweni TB Hospital to a district hospital;
- A detailed report which includes timelines, indicating how the critical shortage of medical and non-clinical staff will be addressed at Dora Nginza;
- A detailed plan indicating when the kitchen and laundry at Dora will be allocated according to the Revitalisation of Infrastructure Project, for which funds have been made available;
- The recruitment process for the vacant position of non-clinical staff at Dora is finalised; and
- A report which includes dates and timelines on how the provision of security inside the wards will be addressed.
Addressing Nehawu members in the presence of health department officials, union president Mike Shingange said the memorandum demanded that those mentioned in the report disclose to them how they have implemented the remedial actions.
“We have once again converged in unity to voice our collective dissatisfaction, anger and frustration at the continued neglect of workers and communities by the so-called caring employer,” Shingange said.
“We stand here as members of the communities of this metro who bear the brunt of a collapsing public healthcare system.
“The prevailing gross mismanagement is taking place at the provincial departmental level, together with the district health authorities and healthcare institutions under them.
“Since these authorities are the implementation arms, it has been at this level where noncompliance with legislation and policies has been taking place.”
Shingange said the gross mismanagement is driven by entrenched corruption, with provincial leaders and institutional managers shifting their responsibilities to private companies through the outsourcing of critical support functions — often without ensuring strict compliance with contract terms and conditions.
“The capitalists do not have any responsibility or even interests in fulfilling the rights and guarantees provided in the constitution for the benefit of the people, except their narrow profits.
“As a result of multiple factors related to poor leadership at all levels, as stated above, for some time, it has been reported that the public healthcare system in the Eastern Cape is edging towards collapsing, and this includes the provincial department of health itself.
“This province’s health department has been struggling under the weight of massive liabilities or debts owed to a range of external parties.
“We will use all legal avenues to ensure that the remedial actions are implemented,” Shingane said.
Health department spokesperson Siyanda Manana was not immediately available for comment.
The Herald
Eastern Cape health department under pressure to improve conditions at Bay facilities
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
Time is running out for the Eastern Cape health department to implement the remedial actions proposed by public protector Kholeka Gcaleka in May to improve conditions at Nelson Mandela Bay’s health facilities.
The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) has warned that failure to act on Gcaleka’s recommendations will leave its members no choice but to withdraw their services and take legal action to compel the department to enforce the proposed solutions.
Scores of Nehawu members marched to the regional health department offices in Gqeberha on Friday to submit a memorandum of demands as they launched the service delivery campaign on health.
The union has given the department seven days to outline what steps it has taken since the report’s release.
Deputy director-general for clinical services Mthandeni Xamlashe received the memorandum.
The campaign comes five months after Gcaleka released a report that exposed administrative failures at Dora Nginza Hospital, which has resulted in heavily pregnant women sleeping on floors and an extensive shortage of staff that affects service delivery, among other issues.
Nehawu contends that since the report's release, the department has not taken steps to implement the remedial action as advised by Gcaleka.
Some of the recommendations by Gcaleka include:
Addressing Nehawu members in the presence of health department officials, union president Mike Shingange said the memorandum demanded that those mentioned in the report disclose to them how they have implemented the remedial actions.
“We have once again converged in unity to voice our collective dissatisfaction, anger and frustration at the continued neglect of workers and communities by the so-called caring employer,” Shingange said.
“We stand here as members of the communities of this metro who bear the brunt of a collapsing public healthcare system.
“The prevailing gross mismanagement is taking place at the provincial departmental level, together with the district health authorities and healthcare institutions under them.
“Since these authorities are the implementation arms, it has been at this level where noncompliance with legislation and policies has been taking place.”
Shingange said the gross mismanagement is driven by entrenched corruption, with provincial leaders and institutional managers shifting their responsibilities to private companies through the outsourcing of critical support functions — often without ensuring strict compliance with contract terms and conditions.
“The capitalists do not have any responsibility or even interests in fulfilling the rights and guarantees provided in the constitution for the benefit of the people, except their narrow profits.
“As a result of multiple factors related to poor leadership at all levels, as stated above, for some time, it has been reported that the public healthcare system in the Eastern Cape is edging towards collapsing, and this includes the provincial department of health itself.
“This province’s health department has been struggling under the weight of massive liabilities or debts owed to a range of external parties.
“We will use all legal avenues to ensure that the remedial actions are implemented,” Shingane said.
Health department spokesperson Siyanda Manana was not immediately available for comment.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News