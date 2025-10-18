Micah murder accused remain in custody following postponement of bail application
The bail application of the four suspects accused of murdering Micah Klaasen, 16, was postponed once again on Friday.
Proceedings began late and continued through lunch but at 2.30pm Magistrate Vuyo Tshiki ruled that there was not going to be enough time to complete the applications process, write up and deliver his judgement...
