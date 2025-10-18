Two NMU ‘studentpreneurs’ in national innovation finals
Two ‘studentpreneurs’ from Nelson Mandela University, Ayabulela Binase and Jazmyn du Preez, have been named among the top 20 finalists in the prestigious Entrepreneurship Development in Higher Education (EDHE) Absa Innovation Challenge 2025.
The announcement follows weeks of rigorous evaluations and reviews that culminated in the selection of SA’s brightest young innovators...
