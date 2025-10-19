Has Aspen reduced planned job cuts?
Pharmaceutical company purportedly scales down number of proposed retrenchments at Gqeberha and East London plants from 923 to 656
The looming job cuts at Aspen’s Gqeberha and East London plants are believed to have been reduced to about 650 positions, as the company and unions race to finalise a deal before the November deadline.
The latest retrenchments follow the loss of 134 jobs caused by the shutdown of the pharmaceutical company’s eyedrops production facility in Gqeberha...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.