East Cape on track for best matric results ever
Successful outcome likely based on trends and 2025 third-term marks, says MEC
Though the Eastern Cape’s third-term matric results fell three percentage points short of its 2025 87% target, the province achieved its highest third-term performance since 1994.
And based on trends over the past three years, the department of education expects the final results to be the best yet...
