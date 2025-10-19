Disillusioned after being robbed while out in field ...
Municipal staff too traumatised to come back to work
Nelson Mandela Bay municipal workers who have been robbed and held at gunpoint while on duty are refusing to return to work — even after they have been medically cleared.
This is affecting the city’s response to service delivery complaints...
