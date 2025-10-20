Community anger as businessman appears in court
Petition calls for Theo Gora, accused of striking a pupil with his vehicle, to be denied bail
Community members came out in their numbers on Monday, armed with a petition and placards voicing their opposition to businessman Theo Gora being released from custody.
Gora, 22, is set to remain behind bars until October 28 when he will have an opportunity to apply for bail. ..
