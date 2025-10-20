Firm scales down Nelson Mandela Bay operation due to solar power price pressure
With its solar distribution operations scaled down, Rubicon has shut its regional offices in Gqeberha and Durban, moving equipment procurement online.
Managing director Greg Brandford said a flood of cheaper Chinese solar imports had driven prices below cost, forcing distributors to cut back...
