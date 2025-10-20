Gqeberha men cycle to Cape Town for cancer research
Two Gqeberha residents are preparing to take on an almost 1,000km cycling challenge from the Friendly City to Cape Town to raise funds for the IMBiosciences Research Institute (IMBRI).
The 960km Cycle for Cancer Research ride being undertaken by Kurt Pereira and Gerrard Noah aims to support cancer research and science education, kicks off on Friday October 24. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.