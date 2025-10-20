A Limpopo soldier is in hospital fighting for his life after allegedly killing his 17-year-old son and trying to take his own life.
He is in hospital being treated for a gunshot wound.
Spokesperson for the Limpopo police Col Malesela Ledwaba said information at their disposal was that Levubu police received a call of a shooting incident in which a man shot his son and attempted to take his own life by turning the 9mm pistol on himself at his home.
“The police quickly went to the scene, and on arrival they found a male lying on the ground in the pool of blood who was still alive, and next to him there was a handgun.
“Several cartridges were found around him. Further investigation led police inside the house, where they found the young male, estimated to be 17 years old, lying on the bed with bullet wounds on the head.
“It is further alleged that the 53-year-old suspect who is also a member of SANDF based outside Mookgophong was taken to hospital for medical treatment under police guard.”
Ledwaba said the motive behind the incidents was unknown, but domestic violence cannot be ruled out.
Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe has condemned the ongoing domestic violence-related incidents in the province.
“I once more call upon families to seek professional help when experiencing domestic challenges instead of resorting to violence,” said Hadebe.
Sowetan
Limpopo soldier kills son, survives self-inflicted gunshot
Image: 123RF/RUSLANPHOTO2
