MEC launches community nutrition centre in Humansdorp
Social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta launched the Eastern Cape’s 38th Community Nutrition Development Centre in Humansdorp on Friday.
The centres across the province collectively provide nutritious meals to nearly 7,000 people daily, at a cost of more than R13.3m a year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.