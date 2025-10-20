News

MEC launches community nutrition centre in Humansdorp

By Simtembile Mgidi - 20 October 2025

Social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta launched the Eastern Cape’s 38th Community Nutrition Development Centre in Humansdorp on Friday.

The centres across the province collectively provide nutritious meals to nearly 7,000 people daily, at a cost of more than R13.3m a year...

