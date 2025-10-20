Metro aims to drop case — eight years and R13m later
R208m legal battle with Access based on flawed assumption, according to advice given to municipality
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality wants to withdraw its almost decade-long R208m legal battle with Access Facilities and Leisure Management as it believes the case was built on a flawed assumption.
This comes after the municipality racked up R13m in legal and consultancy fees over eight years — for a case that has still not reached trial...
