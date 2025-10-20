Nelson Mandela Bay pupil walks off with top prize in financial literacy competition
A grade 11 pupil from Soqhayisa Senior Secondary school in Motherwell has been crowned the overall winner of a national financial literacy competition.
After competing against more than 7,000 pupils from 500 schools across the country in the Financial Sector Conduct Authority 2025 Financial Literacy Speech Competition, Khanya Kasa, walked away with R80,000 in investment prizes, a full university bursary worth R550,000 and R40,000 for her school...
