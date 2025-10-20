The inquest into the 1985 murders of the Cradock Four is continuing in the Gqeberha high court on Monday.
The second sitting of the inquest began on October 13 and is scheduled to run until October 24. The proceedings are focused on testimony from former apartheid-era officials and others deemed “persons of interest”.
WATCH LIVE | Cradock Four inquest continues
Image: Saan archives
