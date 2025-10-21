Apartheid-era spy Williamson denies direct involvement in Cradock Four murders
Notorious apartheid-era spy Craig Williamson took the stand on Tuesday at the inquiry into the deaths of the Cradock Four, where he denied having had any direct involvement in their murders.
Williamson, who infiltrated numerous anti-apartheid organisations during his career as a state security agent, told the Gqeberha high court that his work had been limited to “external activities to neutralise anti-apartheid operations”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.