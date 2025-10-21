CLOGGED UP! Bay water, sanitation unit ready to burst

Nelson Mandela Bay’s water and sanitation unit is on the brink of collapse — buckling under the pressure of an average of 6,000 monthly complaints, a backlog of 8,100 water and sewerage faults and a massive staff shortage.
And to make matters worse, the budget is expected to be depleted by February.
The R90m budget shortfall threatens to disrupt essential services such as water supply, leak repairs and sanitation maintenance across the city.
To keep taps running and sewerage systems flowing, the unit wants the council to inject the unit’s 2025/2026 budget to bridge the funding gap.
For the 2025/2026 financial year, the unit was allocated R1.2bn.
The unit falls under the infrastructure and engineering directorate.
The details are contained in a report compiled by acting infrastructure and engineering executive director Barry Martin.
It is expected to be tabled at the next committee meeting.
The report lays bare the depth of the crisis gripping the city’s water and sanitation unit, showing how the metro is struggling to fix water leaks and sewage overflows, while its call centre is short-staffed.
The unit requires funding for overtime, standby and night-shift pay to keep services running and respond to after-hours emergencies.
The backlog comprises about 6,100 unresolved water complaints assigned to various teams for intervention, along with about 2,000 outstanding sanitation faults, primarily including sewer overflows, blockages and defective facilities.
The report indicates a significant upward trend in the number of complaints reported through the call centre over the past five years.
“Without appropriate financial investment and system improvements, the municipality’s ability to manage and resolve complaints efficiently may be compromised, leading to further service disruptions and reputational risks,” the report says.
“Over the course of a year, an average of 70,000 complaints are registered in various forms, many of which contribute to service failures, disruptions and community dissatisfaction.
“The repairs and maintenance budget is allocated to cover ongoing upkeep and repairs of water infrastructure, ensuring operational reliability and preventing deterioration.
“However, current observations indicate that the repairs and maintenance budget is underfunded relative to the required level.
“Additionally, the department faces challenges with underspending of allocated funds, which further hampers proactive maintenance efforts.”
The unit requires R49m to safeguard critical infrastructure.
The municipality manages assets, including water treatment works, pipelines, specialised fittings and pump stations.
“These assets have increasingly become vulnerable to theft and vandalism, leading to significant disruptions in water provision,” Martin said.
“To mitigate this threat, the infrastructure and engineering directorate has partnered with safety and security to provide services at strategic water installations.
“Unfortunately, this security funding has not been allocated within the current budget.
“Without this funding, the continued risk of theft and vandalism remains, potentially compromising water service delivery and infrastructure integrity.”
The report states that the water unit faces a vacancy rate of about 49%, while the sanitation unit is sitting at 40%.
Several of these vacancies — including depot managers, plumbers and general assistants — are critical and not funded.
“Over the years, these vacancies have accumulated due to a combination of reasons, including a moratorium on filling positions as determined by the council and delays in recruitment processes.”
The cost to fund the unfunded posts in the wastewater conveyance division is R46.7m.
“These positions are primarily stationed at depot level and are essential for operational functions such as leak repairs, infrastructure maintenance and complaint response,” the report says.
“The absence of funding for these critical roles significantly hampers the department’s capacity to operate efficiently.
“This has a direct adverse impact on operational outcomes, notably in response times to leaks and complaints, which undermines service delivery and infrastructure reliability.
“These unfunded vacancies are essential to restoring optimal performance in the department, reducing response times and improving service delivery to the community.”
The report warns that informal settlements are at serious risk as the budget for chemical toilets has been severely cut, compromising the service as payments to contractors have been delayed.
This means that cleaning and waste removal in 189 settlements have effectively stopped, raising health and environmental concerns.
The unit needs R68m to restore the services.
“Failure to allocate funds will result in unhygienic conditions, protests and community unrest,” the report says.
Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya acknowledged the challenges in the unit but said significant progress was being made.
He said the city had appointed staff to critical positions since 2024.
“Recruitment for additional funded and technical posts is ongoing to boost operational capacity and enhance responsiveness across all depots,” Soyaya said.
“While [there are] vacancies and infrastructure challenges, theft and vandalism can affect response times.”
Soyaya said teams had been strategically redeployed to high-demand areas, with contractor support expanded and co-ordination with the call centre improved to reduce the backlog.
He said the municipality continued to prioritise critical maintenance and long-term infrastructure investment, with major upgrades at the Fishwater Flats and Cape Recife wastewater treatment plants.
“Progress on mechanical and electrical repairs and refurbishment is critical to improving wastewater treatment operations.”
Soyaya said several treatment plants were underperforming due to vandalism, with damage to one motor control centre at Fishwater Flats estimated to be more than R4.5m.
“In response, the directorate has employed additional private security guards to protect critical sites.
“Urgent repairs and procurement of replacement equipment, such as gearboxes and drive motors, are ongoing.
“A report has been submitted to secure additional funding for maintenance and infrastructure renewal.
“These investments in people, infrastructure and sustainability demonstrate the municipality’s commitment to building reliable and resilient water and sanitation systems for all residents.”
Infrastructure and engineering political head and ANC councillor Buyelwa Mafaya said the additional funds were needed to tackle backlogs.
“The backlog was further exacerbated by the fact that our call-centre line did not work for over a month, which affected progress in attending to faults.
“Our ATTP [Assistance to the Poor] plumbers are back at work attending to faults, while we’re also fast-tracking the filling of funded vacant posts.
“We are working on sourcing funding for the unfunded posts to maximise capacity for the department to function optimally and achieve its obligations.”
DA councillor Dries van der Westhuyzen said the amount required to cover the shortfall was needed to pay contractors due to the city’s failure to plan.
“We’re in this predicament because we employ contractors with a budget which often forces us to use virements so they can be paid,” Van der Westhuyzen said.
“Management is poor in the water and sanitation unit.
“Complaints remain unresolved for years, affecting the ratepayers.
“Residents are affected by historic faults that have not been attended to.”
GOOD councillor Lawrence Troon said the officials leading the unit were not suitable for the positions.
“Why is it always Martin [water and sanitation senior director] and [water distribution director Joseph] Tsatsire acting as executive directors when they have failed to turn around the fortunes of that department?
“Why can’t the city look for someone outside the municipality who has a different management style and more experience.
“They both should be blamed for what’s wrong in that department and a forensic investigation must be initiated to root out the [alleged] corrupt elements in the directorate.”
