Disgruntled staff hopping mad at Black Impala boss
Former and current employees of Gqeberha waterfront venue and Deal Party eatery complain of exploitation
After allegedly docking workers’ pay for expired food, taking a portion of tips and charging staff for glasses broken by customers, a Nelson Mandela Bay restaurant owner is facing multiple accusations of exploitation.
The allegations have been levelled against Lloyd Mthembu, owner of the Black Impala Restaurant and Tshisa Nyama. The restaurant is situated at the Port Elizabeth harbour while the tshisa nyama (informal eatery) is in Deal Party...
