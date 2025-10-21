Final postponement in case of principal accused of assault
A Gqeberha school principal accused of assaulting a 15-year-old grade 8 pupil with a broomstick is due back in court on November 7 for trial.
Tuesday marked the third court appearance for Booysen Park Secondary School principal Ivan Martins, 56...
