Every year, on October 20, chefs around the world celebrate International Chef’s Day.
In 2025, one of the global challenges to professional chefs is to kindle a lifelong passion for the culinary arts by creating memorable food experiences for potential young chefs.
And the Boardwalk has put a spin on things in the hopes of finding budding young chefs, aged between eight and 12, to take part in a challenge.
“My fellow chefs and I at the Boardwalk plan to meet the global challenge by sharing our skills and inspiring the next generation of food explorers,” Boardwalk executive chef Willie Mcotoyi said.
“We have asked the media in Gqeberha to assist us in our mission by inviting people to tell us about kitchen wizards aged eight to 12, and living in the city.
“They should all display a flair for cooking and the talent to pursue a career in food.
“Six children will be selected to experience a professional kitchen by spending a day in the Boardwalk’s kitchen with us.”
The youngsters will job shadow the chefs and will be set challenges to prepare healthy dishes from the global menus.
Members of the media will then be invited to join Boardwalk general manager Tati Tsunke in tasting the final dishes.
Feedback from the media and images taken on the day will be shared with the World Chefs organisation.
“Today we are chefs, but when we were young someone inspired us to love being in a kitchen, to love cooking, to be excited by exploring flavours and inventing new dishes,” Mcotoyi said.
“Now, we are inviting Gqeberha’s chefs of tomorrow to join us as they sharpen their knives and their skills and take the first step on their own culinary journey.”
The challenge will take place on Tuesday October 28 from 3pm.
If you know of a budding young chef up for the challenge, email kimberleyk@theherald.co.za with their story.
The deadline is Friday October 24.
Great chance for young chefs to do some serious cooking
