Karoo Origins Fossil Centre takes pride of place in Graaff-Reinet

In the heart of Graaff-Reinet, the Karoo Origins Fossil Centre has opened its doors as the new home of the Rubidge Fossil Collection.
The new space speaks to a wider story of preservation, community care and a growing vision for Graaff-Reinet as a hub for science and tourism in SA.
The rocks of the Karoo Supergroup preserve the best global record of the evolutionary transition from reptile-like creatures to mammals, as well as the most complete continental record of the end-Permian extinction.
The collection was assembled in the 1930s through the enthusiasm of Sidney Rubidge, a local farmer who inspired others in Graaff-Reinet to collect and preserve fossils.
Safeguarded by the Rubidge family for more than 90 years, it now stands as one of the world’s most important private fossil collections.
Being a pioneering collection of fossils from the Karoo Supergroup, the collection contains many holotype specimens.
Rubidge always intended for the collection to remain in Graaff-Reinet because the fossils had been there for the past 250-million years.
“The new Karoo Origins Fossil Centre is the culmination of a long-held dream, to make this remarkable collection accessible to the public.
“The fossils were previously stored on a private farm,” Prof Bruce Rubidge, Sidney’s grandson, said.
“The collection will stimulate research, educate learners and inspire visitors about past biodiversity and environmental change.”
The exhibit tells the story of how the Karoo basin evolved from a frozen sea when Southern Africa was situated in the polar region, extending through a period of rivers with vast floodplains teeming with ancient animals, to desert dunes at the time of the earliest dinosaurs.
It captures the evolutionary journey from reptiles to mammals and documents two mass extinction events.
“The centre means so much to the people of Graaff-Reinet because it keeps the story of the fossils in the place they were found,” Karoo Origins Fossil Centre board chair Adrian Arnott said.
“Bringing the collection into town for the first time means it will be seen by far more people. It also positions Graaff-Reinet as a destination, and more than a stopover.”
Three adjoining historic buildings dating back as far as 1903 were restored and adapted to create the new facility to house the Rubidge Fossil Collection.
The new space was transformed by Piet Dekker Architects, specialists in heritage-sensitive projects, who were guided by a vision to create a fitting home for the extraordinary fossil collection.
Rather than modernising the site into a sleek commercial facility, the project prioritised authenticity.
Facades were returned to their original proportions, internal walls carefully reimagined, and spaces designed to echo the memory of the past while serving the needs of the present.
“When you work on a historic building, you know there will be unique challenges,” principal architect Piet Dekker said.
“But those challenges are what give the project meaning.
“Our aim was to honour the fingerprints of the past while creating a place that could function as a world-class facility.
“We wanted to hone on renewal that respects heritage and serves community.”
The Rubidge Fossil Collection’s move to the Karoo Origins Fossil Centre in one of the most iconic streets in the Karoo translates into a larger change in Graaff-Reinet.
Once regarded mainly as a town to pass through, it is now redefining itself as a destination in its own right.
With its 220 listed national monuments, the Valley of Desolation and the nearby Camdeboo National Park, the town already offers a wealth of cultural and natural attractions.
The fossil centre adds another layer, bringing international science, heritage and education together.
What sets the Karoo Origins Fossil Centre apart is the spirit of collaboration that made it possible.
Families, scientists, local leaders, donors and architects came together around a vision that put community at its heart.
Rather than pursuing commercial gain, the project sought to capture the fossil centre’s splendour while celebrating the town’s enduring values of remembrance, integrity and care.
The Herald
Karoo Origins Fossil Centre takes pride of place in Graaff-Reinet
New space, with Rubidge collection as its centrepiece, speaks to growing vision for Eastern Cape town as science and tourism hub
Image: SUPPLIED
