Last-minute court change for kidnapping suspect due to ‘security risk’
Surprise as 39-year-old only faces money laundering and firearms charges
The Hawks have cited a security risk behind the sudden decision to change courts for the first appearance of a man arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a Gqeberha businessman last week.
Adding to the confusion, the charge sheet states that the 39-year-old only faces charges of money laundering, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possession of a radio signal blocking device...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.