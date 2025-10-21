Man guilty of platinum theft worth R6m

A 54-year-old man has been found guilty of the theft of platinum stock worth more than R6.3m.
The conviction of Ronald Jansen on Monday follows an investigation conducted by the Gqeberha Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit in collaboration with the Priority Crime Specialised Investigation unit and the National Prosecuting Authority.
Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said that between April 2021 and May 2022, employees of Minileit (Pty) Ltd, situated in Gqeberha, allegedly conspired and acted in common purpose to steal company stock consisting of platinum plates.
The stolen material was then sold to nearby scrap metal businesses.
Mhlakuvana said the total prejudice to the company was about R6.3m.
“An in-depth investigation led by the investigating team uncovered a well-orchestrated scheme of [alleged] internal collusion and fraudulent disposals.
“This culminated in the arrest of four suspects in 2023.
“Jansen and his co-accused, Ruwayne Leppan, 38, Roual Martin, 32, and Quewin September, 27, were all released on bail.”
The matter was heard in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court, where Jansen was found guilty on one count of theft.
The case was postponed to December 9 for sentencing.
The trial involving the remaining accused returns to court on January 12 2026.
Provincial head of the Hawks, Major-General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya, commended the investigating team for ensuring that perpetrators of economic crimes were held accountable.
