Nelson Mandela Bay pupils step out at marching drill competition
Three Gqeberha schools found their winning formation and put in stellar performances on the national stage during the National Schools Marching Drill competition in Cape Town at the weekend.
The schools that participated included Chapman High, Alpha Primary and Normoyle Primary. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.