Nelson Mandela Bay theatre community mourns death of Colin Ward
The Nelson Mandela Bay theatre community is mourning the death of renowned playwright, director and performer Colin Ward.
Ward, 90, passed away on October 9 after a short illness. He was buried a week later after an intimate funeral service at the Newton Park Methodist Church...
