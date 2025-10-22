News

Advocate accused of ethical breach in Cradock Four Inquiry

Lawyer passed retired security police general an answer, claims counsel for families

By Guy Rogers - 22 October 2025

There was a flurry of drama during the Cradock Four Inquiry in the Gqeberha high court on Wednesday as a legal representative for the victims’ families accused the advocate representing a retired security police general of an ethical breach.

The moment came when advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC cross-examined retired Major-General Gerrit Erasmus, 89, who was appearing via a remote camera feed alongside his advocate, Jaap Cilliers...

