Advocate accused of ethical breach in Cradock Four Inquiry
Lawyer passed retired security police general an answer, claims counsel for families
There was a flurry of drama during the Cradock Four Inquiry in the Gqeberha high court on Wednesday as a legal representative for the victims’ families accused the advocate representing a retired security police general of an ethical breach.
The moment came when advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC cross-examined retired Major-General Gerrit Erasmus, 89, who was appearing via a remote camera feed alongside his advocate, Jaap Cilliers...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.