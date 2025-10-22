Historic cross to be restored and returned to St Peter’s in South End
The Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) is taking decisive steps to restore the historic cross which once stood at St Peter’s Church in South End, a landmark effort that celebrates the area’s vibrant multiracial and spiritual heritage.
The original Fisherman’s Cross, as it was known, once stood at St Peter’s Church, a place significant to many former South End residents as a reminder of life before the forced removals during apartheid...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.