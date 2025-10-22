News

Historic cross to be restored and returned to St Peter’s in South End

Premium
By Faith Mtwana - 22 October 2025

The Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) is taking decisive steps to restore the historic cross which once stood at St Peter’s Church in South End, a landmark effort that celebrates the area’s vibrant multiracial and spiritual heritage.

The original Fisherman’s Cross, as it was known, once stood at St Peter’s Church, a place significant to many former South End residents as a reminder of life before the forced removals during apartheid...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Ad Hoc Committee Investigate Allegations by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla ...
Madlanga Commission of Inquiry | Livestream | Tuesday , 21 October 2025

Most Read