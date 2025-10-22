Judgment looms in bail bid for Micah murder accused

Judgment in the bail applications of four young men accused of playing a part in the murder of up-and-coming soccer player Micah Klaasen, 16, will be handed down on Friday.
Chad Mitchell, 20, Josh Jones, 18, Lucius Samuels, 18, and Gerald Rubenheimer, 18, are accused of stabbing Micah to death on the night of October 4 after a five-a-side soccer tournament in Fairview.
While the accused, who all maintain their innocence, have argued that it is in the interest of justice for them to be released on bail, the state has vehemently opposed the application.
Closing arguments ahead of judgment were heard in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Wednesday.
Three other accused, all minors and released into the custody of their legal guardians, are, meanwhile, due back in the children’s court in December.
