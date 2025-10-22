Man demands drugs and money back after raid
No arrests as police conduct operations at houses in Korsten and Schauderville
Minutes after police exited an alleged drug den in Korsten on Wednesday, a man dressed in flashy clothes arrived and demanded back the money and drugs that were confiscated.
Six people were inside the house but no-one was arrested. ..
