News

Matric exams get off to smooth start in Eastern Cape

Premium
By Faith Mtwana - 22 October 2025

The 2025 National Senior Certificate examinations got off to a smooth start in Nelson Mandela Bay on Tuesday, when pupils from across the Eastern Cape sat for the computer applications technology exam. 

A total of 5,227 full-time candidates and 141 part-time candidates completed the practical exam at 203 centres in the province. ..

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Ad Hoc Committee Investigate Allegations by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla ...
Madlanga Commission of Inquiry | Livestream | Tuesday , 21 October 2025

Most Read