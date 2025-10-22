Micah Klaasen murder accused to be held separately
Court orders arrangement after testimony that Chad Mitchell had allegedly admitted to stabbing soccer star
A court has ordered that three of the four young men accused of murdering rising soccer star Micah Klaasen be held separately from their co-accused, Chad Mitchell, who was identified in court as the alleged killer.
According to the testimony from two of the accused in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court, Mitchell allegedly admitted to the stabbing...
