New era dawns for Mandela Bay Theatre Complex
Newly appointed board chair Charley Pietersen thrilled about upcoming launch of academy offering training in performing and creative arts
A new era is dawning for the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex, as Dr Charley Pietersen assumes the role of board chair with a bold vision for creativity, inclusion and cultural renewal.
Under his leadership, the theatre complex — officially declared a national cultural institution in 2021 — plans to launch the Creative Economy Resource Academy in January, offering skills development training in performing and creative arts to empower local talent...
