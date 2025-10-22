Woman accused of defrauding investors in fake scheme to appear in court

A 41-year-old woman accused of being involved in an investment scheme which allegedly defrauded unsuspecting members of the public out of more than R100,000, has been summonsed to appear in court.
According to Hawks spokesperson W/O Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana, it is alleged that between January and April 2018, the woman operated an unlawful investment enterprise under the guise of MFI Investments, actively recruiting investors with deceitful promises of lucrative returns.
Case dockets from various complainants had been opened and handed over to the Hawks for probing.
Mhlakuvana said preliminary investigations had established that the woman was not authorised nor licensed by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority to render any form of financial service.
“Rigorous investigations confirmed the allegations, where the fraudulent scheme prejudiced the investors of R100,600.”
The accused was served with the summons on Tuesday to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on December 2.
