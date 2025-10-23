Bay businessman to be charged with murder
Teenager’s death changes course of investigation into Theo Gora
The death of a Veeplaas teenager on Wednesday — two weeks after he was struck by a car — has dramatically altered the course of the criminal investigation, with businessman Theo Gora set to be charged with murder.
The shattered family who had held on to the hope that Misomihle Nkwalase, 18, would pull through despite his extensive injuries, now say all that will bring them peace of mind is if the alleged perpetrator spends the rest of his life in jail...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.