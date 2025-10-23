Emergency personnel, volunteers and landowners are still struggling to contain wildfires that broke out in the Heidelberg area on Wednesday.
Garden Route District mayor Andrew Stroebel said while most major structures had been secured through the night, the fires continued to burn the northern flank up the mountain and was inaccessible for ground crews.
“The area is infested with alien invasive vegetation aged up to 25 years which contributes to major fire intensity.
“Ground crews are dealing with mopping up close to infrastructure and suppression on the southwesterly fire line.”
On Wednesday night, the George municipality reported that the fire department attended to nine vegetation fires and an uncontrolled fire was burning on the slopes below Touwsranten.
Garden District Municipality fire and rescue services, the Southern Cape Fire Protection Association, CapeNature and Working on Fire, as well as landowners had been working throughout the night trying to contain the fire.
Parts of the fire have burnt out against the Duiwenhoks Dam, which aided operations.
In addition to structures, cellphone towers and orchards have also been secured.
Helicopter assistance is also on standby for critical intervention.
The Herald
Fires still raging in Heidelberg area of Garden Route
Image: Supplied/FACEBOOK
The Herald
