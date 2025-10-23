News

Heated protests force closure of Black Impala, CoFi

Premium
By Andisa Bonani - 23 October 2025

The EFF forced the closure of two Gqeberha businesses on Wednesday in a dramatic protest over alleged worker exploitation linked to restaurateur Lloyd Mthembu.

CoFi Gqeberha was shut down on police advice, before EFF supporters arrived at the Boardwalk Mall...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Ad Hoc Committee Investigate Allegations by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla ...
Madlanga Commission of Inquiry | Livestream | Tuesday , 21 October 2025

Most Read