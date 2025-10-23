International sounds and local heritage converge in jazz show
Bokani Dyer and Denzil Africa to perform in Bay on Saturday
This Saturday evening promises a rare musical convergence as the spirit of late jazz legend Feya Faku and the soul of local heritage come alive on stage.
Internationally acclaimed pianist Bokani Dyer and Gqeberha-based veteran Denzil Africa will guide audiences on a dual journey through the piano and their bands, blending memory, mastery and improvisation...
