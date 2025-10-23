Military commander denies involvement in Cradock Four murders
But Van der Westhuizen says he did instruct officer to send ‘Signal’ document
Now in his 80s, former Eastern Cape apartheid military commander Lieutenant-General “Joffel” van der Westhuizen admitted in court on Thursday that he had instructed a junior officer to send top secret document “Signal” to the State Security Council.
While it is believed the document was instrumental in the executions of Sicelo Mhlauli, Matthew Goniwe, Fort Calata and Sparrow Mkhonto, he denied his involvement in their murders...
