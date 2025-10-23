Mom and two children, aged 2 and 5, die in Windvogel shack fire

A shack fire claimed the lives of two children and their mother in Windvogel on Wednesday night.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the cause of the fire was unknown and the investigation was ongoing.
“Bethelsdorp detectives opened an inquest docket after the shack fire in Windvogel, Gqeberha, took the lives of a woman and her two children on Wednesday.
“According to preliminary reports, at about 10.10pm, Bethelsdorp [police] responded to the fire at the Ramaphosa village in the Bethelsdorp policing precinct.
“The fire was extinguished and the bodies of a 30-year-old woman and her two children, aged five and two, were found.”
