News

Mom and two children, aged 2 and 5, die in Windvogel shack fire

By Herald Reporter - 23 October 2025
A shack fire claimed the lives of two children and their mother in Windvogel on Wednesday night
NOTHING LEFT: A shack fire claimed the lives of two children and their mother in Windvogel on Wednesday night
Image: 123RF/Thuansak Srilao

A shack fire claimed the lives of two children and their mother in Windvogel on Wednesday night.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the cause of the fire was  unknown and the investigation was  ongoing.

“Bethelsdorp detectives opened an inquest docket after the shack fire in Windvogel, Gqeberha, took the lives of a woman and her two children on Wednesday.

“According to preliminary reports,  at about 10.10pm,  Bethelsdorp [police] responded to the fire at the Ramaphosa village in the Bethelsdorp policing precinct.

“The fire was extinguished and the bodies of a 30-year-old woman and her two children, aged five and two, were found.”

The Herald

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Ad Hoc Committee Investigate Allegations by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla ...
Madlanga Commission of Inquiry | Livestream | Tuesday , 21 October 2025

Most Read