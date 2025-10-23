Top cyclists primed for week of grit and glory in Nedbank Gravel Burn

With a lucrative cash prize up for grabs and a route that winds through some of SA’s most breathtaking terrain, the Nedbank Gravel Burn is set to ignite the cycling world on Sunday.
The seven-day, 800km gravel stage race will see top cyclists from around the globe descend on the Garden Route — a region famed for its sweeping coastal views, ancient forests and rugged mountain passes.
Starting in Knysna, riders will pedal their way inland towards Graaff-Reinet in the Karoo, before finishing amid the untamed beauty of the Shamwari Private Game Reserve.
According to race founder Kevin Vermaak, the event will bring together an eclectic mix of talent — from professional road cyclists and gravel specialists to mountain bikers, cyclocross racers and track riders — all vying for the honour of claiming the inaugural Nedbank Gravel Burn title.
“It’s a rare opportunity to ride and live among Olympic and world champions — the finest athletes in the sport — in this true pro-am race,” Vermaak said.
Beyond the competition, the Gravel Burn is designed to showcase the diversity of the Garden Route and its surrounds, drawing attention to one of the country’s most iconic tourism corridors.
“Riders will tackle many challenging mountain passes, but their reward is the ever-changing landscape,” Vermaak said.
“From lush indigenous forests and rocky coastal stretches to the vast, arid plains of the Great Karoo — this race captures the essence of SA’s natural beauty.”
The race’s journey from coastal forests to semi-desert and African bushveld promises not only a test of endurance but also a celebration of the region’s ecological contrasts.
Running from October 26 to November 1, the event has drawn strong backing from title sponsor Nedbank, whose chief executive, Jason Quinn, said the partnership aligned with the bank’s broader vision of empowerment, sustainability and growth within SA sport.
“By supporting initiatives that resonate with our values, we aim to foster sustainable growth and position SA at the forefront of global gravel racing,” Quinn said.
“This partnership reflects our commitment to driving positive change and creating lasting value.”
For Vermaak, the Gravel Burn marks a new chapter in adventure cycling — one that fuses endurance with exploration.
“This race brings together everything we’ve learnt from stage racing and applies it to a new, fast-growing discipline,” he said.
“With Nedbank on board from the outset, we have the opportunity to build something truly special — an event that challenges riders, showcases our landscapes and earns its place on the international gravel calendar.”
As the countdown begins, the Garden Route readies itself for a week of dust, grit and glory — where every climb, corner and canyon tells a story of endurance and the boundless spirit of adventure.
The Herald
Top cyclists primed for week of grit and glory in Nedbank Gravel Burn
Image: FACEBOOK
